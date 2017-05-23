Income Tax Department Tell Cops To Act Against NGO Boss Who 'Exchanged' Banned Notes Income Tax department has told Delhi Police to act against NGO president who cheated people, promising to get their old currency notes exchanged from central bank.

Income Tax authorities carried out searches in Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday. NEW DELHI: Long after the government shut the window to exchange old banned currency notes, a gang in the national capital that duped people into believing that they could still exchange the scrapped Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes has been busted. The income tax authorities have told Delhi Police about a city-based 'social activist' who had been running the currency exchange racket on the side. He also runs two non-governmental organisations including one registered in Odisha.



According to an initial probe by tax officials, this chairman of two NGOs had allegedly already duped about two dozen people of lakhs of rupees in new currency notes that he required as a security deposit to process their case. About 30 lakhs in one of his bank accounts have been frozen by tax authorities; another 5 lakhs has been seized in cash.



on November 8 last year, the Modi government had abruptly shut the window for depositing old



The sudden decision left



In searches conducted in Delhi and Mumbai on Sunday, the Income Tax department came across documents including fake approval letters from the central bank authorising exchange of the demonetised currency notes and detailed forms that the gang made their clients fill to convince them that the exchange was legitimate.



Officials told NDTV that there was nothing to indicate connivance of bank officials and the racket appeared to be targeting the gullible. Because it is illegal to hold more than 10 scrapped currency notes, 25 for research scholars, those who were cheated too did not complain to the police.



