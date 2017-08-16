After Rahul, 'Missing' Posters Of Sonia Gandhi Surface

A week after posters of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi 'missing' surfaced in Amethi, it was the turn of his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to go 'missing' in Rae Bareli.Dozens of posters, describing their Lok Sabha MP as "missing" along with "a reward for anyone who can locate her", surfaced overnight at Gora Bazaar, Mahanandpur and the Government Colony in Rae Bareli.It was written in the poster that "it was released by the people of Rae Bareli" who were feeling cheated by the absence of their parliamentary representative. The posters were, however, promptly removed by Congressmen.Sonia Gandhi has not visited her parliamentary constituency this year and Rahul has not visited his parliamentary constituency Amethi since February, when he came to canvass support for Congress candidates during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.The Congress President had given the campaign a miss due to ill health.Local Congress leaders said "this was a campaign by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".Yogendra Mishra, the district president of the Congress in Amethi, alleged that the "saffron camp was behind such baseless posters".