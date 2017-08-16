After PM Narendra Modi's Speech, Shiv Sena Turns To Article 370 The Shiv Sena said the government should abolish Article 370 of the Constitution so that people from across the nation can 'visit Kashmir and embrace its people'

The Shiv Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' today said the government should abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, so that people from across the nation can "visit Kashmir and embrace its people" - alluding to Prime Minister



PM Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi yesterday said, "Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. It can be resolved by embracing Kashmiris."



The Shiv Sena in the editorial responding to PM Modi's speech said, "Why nobody got this great thought before is very surprising."



"Now to bring this thought into practice, abolish Article 370 of the Constitution so that... people from across the country can go there and embrace its people," the editorial said.



It said violence in "the name of faith is prevalent in the country", which affects people of all communities. "Some segments of the Hindu community have become violent and extremists in the name of cow protection. Merely warning them will not be enough," said the Shiv Sena, which is part of the BJP-led alliance governments at the centre and in Maharashtra.



PM Modi had promised to bring back black money from foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's bank account, the Shiv Sena said, and added, "We believe this will be done in the next two years."





