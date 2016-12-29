After Mulayam Singh Yadav's Apparent Snub, Akhilesh Yadav's Meeting Signals Fightback

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has called a meeting of his supporters today, signaling a fight-back after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav announced 325 Samajwadi Party candidates for the state polls yesterday with brother Shivpal Yadav by his side.The Chief Minister was away in Bundelkhand when Mulayam Singh announced a list in which his recommendations were missing. Among those denied tickets to contest the polls are current lawmakers seen to be on Akhilesh Yadav's side.The selection shows that Shivpal has again scored over Akhilesh. Mulayam Singh was sent separate recommendations for most seats by his brother and his son."I have not gone by any one list, many people had given lists, and I have gone by my choice," said Mulayam Singh, reiterating that the Samajwadi Party would contest the crucial elections on its own. He also said the party would not project a chief ministerial face.In the Samajwadi Party not yet naming candidates for 78 seats in UP, it is seen as leaving a door open for a last-minute partnership with the Congress, pitched by Akhilesh Yadav as a sure-shot combination to win over 300 or UP's 403 seats.Among those who have made it to SP's list of candidates is Atiq Ahmed, who faces 44 serious criminal charges including that of murder. He was handpicked by Shivpal Yadav, who serves as the party's UP chief, for his "winnability". Akhilesh Yadav was dead against fielding Mr Ahmed.But 53 other sitting lawmakers out of the Samajwadi Party's current 224 have been dropped. Among them are close aides of the Chief Minister like Arvind Singh 'Gop' and Pawan Pandey.Leaders close to Akhilesh Yadav deny that he has been snubbed once more by his father.On Sunday, miffed with his uncle's choice for many seats, Akhilesh Yadav had submitted his recommendations for all 403 seats to Mulayam Singh, even as Shivpal Yadav tweeted that his was the final word.Mulayam Singh today said Akhilesh Yadav would contest from any seat he chose, but for a second time made it clear that he would not be projected as the party's presumptive chief minister. The elected legislators would choose their own leader once the party won, he said.In Akhilesh Yadav's bitter feud with his uncle - constructed around who shall call the shots in selecting candidates for the UP elections and now on for months - Mulayam Singh has mostly sided with Shivpal Yadav.