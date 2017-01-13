After Jawans' Videos Go Viral, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Says Please Use Complaint Boxes

After jawans complain on social media, Army chief sets up new complains box to resolve issues.
New Delhi:
After a cluster of videos of jawans highlighting their poor work conditions went viral this week, inciting public anger, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that complaints or feedback by soldiers should be sent to his office rather than through social media, stressing the importance of problems being handled internally. General Rawat also told reporters, "In a force of over 12 lakhs, there will be grievances. And often the reason for grievances is something else." An army jawan posted in Dehradun said yesterday that he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office
, the Defence Minister and others, seeking their intervention, but has been threatened and "tortured" after that.