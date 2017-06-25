Avoid Id Prayers In Public, Cops Advised After Srinagar Officer's Killing

Mohammad Ayub Pandith, a deputy Superintendent of Police, was killed by a mob of nearly 200 people outside the Jama Masjid in Srinagar last week

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2017 15:42 IST
5 people have been arrested so far for the killing of police officer Mohammed Ayub Pandith

Srinagar:  The Jammu and Kashmir Police have asked its personnel to avoid Id prayers in public places after its officer Mohammed Ayub Pandith, was killed by a mob outside Srinagar's Jama Masjid last week.

"You are advised to instruct the field and subordinate formations that they shall not offer Id prayers in isolated or general mosques or idgahs," read an advisory. It said police personnel will offer Id prayers in mosques in district police lines in Srinagar or PCR Kashmir.

"In other districts also, Id prayers shall be offered in DPL mosques or protected mosques where the safety of your personnel is ensured," the advisory read.

"It is good to take precautions," Director General of Police SP Vaid was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India. "They (police personnel) are my men, I will advise them. They are my children, so we will advise them to take precautions," he said.

Late on Thursday evening, a mob of more than 200 people had beaten Mohammad Ayub Pandith, a deputy Superintendent of Police, to death outside the Jama Masjid in Srinagar. The officer -- who was on security duty outside the mosque -- had sent his colleagues home to break their fasts, and was alone at the spot.  

Five people have been arrested so far for the killing of the officer. 

Calling it a shameful incident, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the police "are showing maximum restraint because they think they are dealing with their own people, but for how long this will continue... It will be difficult if they lose patience."

Trending

