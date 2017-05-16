After Goa Defeat, AAP Says 'Didn't Get Time To Build Organisation'

After a disastrous debut in Goa elections earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Secretary and Goa in-charge Pankaj Gupta on Monday said the party did not get enough time to build a strong organisation in the state.In a newsletter issued by AAP for Goa, Mr Gupta also said that the party's journey did not end with an election, whatever the result. The AAP suffered a huge defeat in the February 4 assembly elections."We brought many people together in a short span of time but lacked adequate time to build a strong organisation. We need to do that now by focussing on building a robust organisation across the state with the ability to engage all people who want to support this cause in a meaningful way," Mr Gupta said, imploring the cadre to think long-term.The AAP had failed to win a single seat in the February 4 assembly elections with a majority of its candidates even losing their deposit in the polls.Mr Gupta, however, said that despite the nature of the electoral result, AAP's journey in Goa would continue."We are in the process of nation-building by fighting the current system and are well aware that this change will not happen in a day and this fight will have to continue," Mr Gupta said in his address in the AAP newsletter.