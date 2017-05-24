After Fresh Violence In Saharanpur, Senior Cop, Top Official Removed: 10 Points

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a team of officials to Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A 35-year-old man was shot at and critically injured today in Saharanpur, the western Uttar Pradesh town where a man died on Tuesday in clashes between groups of Dalits and Rajputs. The police said they are investigating whether the shooting today is linked to yesterday's violence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a team of officials led by Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra to Saharanpur, where more than 20 people were also injured when a mob attacked them with swords. For failing to control the violence, the government has removed Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate Nagendar Parsad Singh.