After Fresh Violence In Saharanpur, Senior Cop, Top Official Removed: 10 Points

Saharanpur: A 35-year-old man was shot at and critically injured today in Saharanpur, the western Uttar Pradesh town where a man died on Tuesday in clashes between groups of Dalits and Rajputs. The police said they are investigating whether the shooting today is linked to yesterday's violence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a team of officials led by Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra to Saharanpur, where more than 20 people were also injured when a mob attacked them with swords. For failing to control the violence, the government has removed Saharanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate Nagendar Parsad Singh.
The Uttar Pradesh government has blamed former Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's visit on Tuesday to Shabbirpur, a village where clashes between Dalits and Thakurs or Rajputs earlier this month had led to the death of a Dalit man.
"Some people have tried to create uneasiness at Saharanpur. Mayawati must not play case politics and help to maintain harmony," said UP minister Shrikant Sharma.
Ms Mayawati, whose party draws crucial support from Dalits, has accused the BJP-led UP government of failing to stop attacks on weaker sections.
On Tuesday, some unidentified people set fire to about 12 houses belonging to Rajputs in Shabbirpur ahead of Ms Mayawati's arrival. After she left, a sword-wielding mob attacked a vehicle with BSP supporters in it. Police said the attackers also fired guns killing a 24-year-old Dalit man and injuring four others.
As word spread, Dalit groups in the city allegedly rioted and threw stones, forcing shops and markets to close. Two senior police officers have been suspended and 30 people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's violence.
Extra police teams have been rushed to Saharanpur. Home Secretary Mani Prasad Mishra said this morning that the "Situation is under control, we are monitoring everything and will be camping here till normalcy returns."
Mr Mishra, along with top policemen Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Aditya Mishra, Inspector General (Special Task Force) Amitabh Yash and DG Security Vijay Bhushan, flew to Saharanpur late on Tuesday night on a special plane on the orders of the Chief Minister.
"I may not allow politicians to visit Saharanpur," said UP Police Chief Sulkhan Singh, who has briefed Chief Minister Adityanath about the Saharanpur situation.
There have been several clashes in Saharanpur between the two communities since April.
On Sunday, thousands of Dalit rights activists, led by a western UP group called the Bhim Army, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the caste violence in Saharanpur. Around 5,000 people participated in the protest despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police.