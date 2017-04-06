After Fodder Scam Charges Against Lalu Yadav, His Sons Named In Soil Scam: 10 Points

Lalu Yadav's sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, both ministers, own 2-acre plot with their mother.

Patna: Taking up Lalu Yadav on his offer to get his son probed by any agency to clear his family's name, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to appoint an all-party panel to investigate charges that his ministerial colleague, Tej Pratap Yadav, had abused his powers to sell a large amount of soil to the city's Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park or Patna zoo. The soil was allegedly dug out during the construction of a mall being built on a plot of land owned by the Yadav family on the outskirts of Patna. Mr Modi has called it a Mitti (Soil) Scam, a charge that the opposition leader hopes would not just scorch the younger Yadav but also dent the Nitish Kumar-led government's reputation of trying to clean up administration.