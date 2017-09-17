After Digvijaya Singh, Congress' Manish Tewari Raises Storm With Abusive Tweet On PM

After Digvijaya Singh's shocking tweet, another senior Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari today used crude abuse while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party vice president Rahul Gandhi.Mr Tewari has been severely censured on social media, with people saying the Congress leader seemed to have been influenced by party colleague Digvijaya Singh, who had used similar cusswords against the Prime Minister last week in a meme that he shared on Twitter.After the barrage of criticism, Mr Tewari posted a series of tweets to explain the issue and said he was "Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phrase. However will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women???"Mr Tewari's tweet today was in reply to a Twitter user who had called out the former minister after he posted a video of an alleged gaffe by PM Modi during his Russia visit."When people like Manoj Tewari and Digvijaya Singh use such language... the Congress should hang its head in shame. Its top leadership should come out and apologise," Mr Patra said.The BJP spokesman said the political discourse from the Congress has gone steadily downhill and has become abusive. Even party vice-president Rahul Gandhi had used words like "Khoon Ki Dalali" after last year's surgical strikes, Mr Patra said, adding, "Opposition in democracy is not bad. But the kind of language that was used by the former Information and Broadcasting minister and the person who calls himself a lawyer, is absolutely astonishing."BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the Congress was "crossing all the limits". "There can be difference in politics, but to use such language for the PM of the country is unacceptable," he added.Senior Congress leader PC Chacko said the use of objectionable language was deplorable, but added that the way pro-BJP groups were "spoiling the communal harmony and peace... that should be told very clearly".The repeated use of abuse in comments on PM Modi by Congress leaders comes even as the opposition party has attacked the BJP over vicious messages posted by some Twitter accounts against journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered at her Bengaluru home on September 5."While we fight trolls, PM Modi ignites them," the Congress said. The party had demanded that the Prime Minister unfollow Twitter handles that posted vicious comments on the journalist, who had been a rationalist and a critic of right wing ideology.Digvijaya Singh had tried to disown his tweet by saying he had shared a meme, but had "clearly said it is not mine."