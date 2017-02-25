After Delhi, Now Fake Rs 2,000 Note Comes Out Of SBI ATM In Uttar Pradesh

Highlights SBI ATM in Shahjahanpur dispenses scanned copy of Rs 2,000 note Locals allege bank conspiracy by bank officials, police complaint filed Delhi man had receieved 4 fake notes from SBI ATM on Wednesday

Just days after fake Rs 2,000 notes were dispensed from a State Bank of India ATM in Delhi, the counterfeit notes have returned to haunt the government-run bank. On Thursday evening, at an SBI ATM in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a man was shocked to receive a scanned copy of a Rs 2,000 note.Puneet Gupta, a resident of Shahjahanpur, withdrew Rs 10,000 from the ATM. Of the five Rs 2,000 notes that were dispensed, one turned out to be a scanned copy of the new currency, he says.Mr Gupta, along with the people present in the ATM queue, complained to the bank, and accused officials of being involved in a "conspiracy". A huge ruckus followed soon after and the police had to be called in.The crowd wanted an inquiry into how the fake note reached inside the ATM. Mr Gupta has also filed a complaint against SBI with the police.On Wednesday, a man in south Delhi received four fake Rs 2,000 notes from an SBI ATM which had been issued by the "Children Bank of India". On the fake notes, in place of the official mark, a little box said "Churan Lable (label)". The Reserve Bank of India was the "Entertainment Bank of India" and the note promised two thousand "coupens" instead of rupees to the "barer". Central government became bachchon ki sarkar (children's government). The notes also had "PK" on them in place of the RBI stamp.However, SBI, in a statement, has said the chances of fake notes from its ATM are very remote. "SBI has in place, at all its Currency Chests a very robust system for monitoring the quality of notes. All notes received by the Bank and to be dispensed by the Bank, either through its ATMs or its branches, are processed through the latest state-of-the-art 'Note Sorting Machines'... Thus, no fake note is likely to be dispensed through Bank's ATMs at any time," the statement said.The last man to fill cash in the machine was arrested on Friday.