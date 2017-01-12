After BSF Jawan's Facebook Video, CRPF Constable's Pay Misery On YouTube

In the middle of a controversy over a soldier's Facebook videos alleging poor quality food for the troops, a constable of the paramilitary CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force has posted a message to the PM on YouTube, alleging discrimination compared to the army and abysmal pay."Government school teachers are paid more than us...and we get no holidays or benefits," Constable Jeet Singh says in the video, which he begins by declaring - "I want to send a message to the Prime Minister."Singh says there is a vast gap between facilities for the army and CRPF. "The difference is such that you will be stunned...The army has pension, we don't have anything. 20 years later, when I leave the service, then what?"He goes on: "We have no ex-servicemen quota, no canteen service, no medical benefits...Duty sabse zyaada hamaari (our duty is most taxing)."The video has emerged as the government investigates a Border Security Force or BSF soldier's videos alleging atrocious food and near starvation on the front-lines. The soldier has since been shifted from the Line of Control to the battalion headquarters; the BSF has alleged that he was nearly court-martialed for his bad conduct and drinking.Commenting on the two videos, Minister of State For Home Kiren Rijiju said: "We have already started the process of evaluating the situation, everything is being checked, based on the report there are some suggestions, we are implementing those."Mr Rijiju added that "all facilities need an update, so we are doing that."The CRPF has dismissed Jeet Singh's complaint as an old video. "An Inspector General rank officer of the force has already got in touch with him," CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad said.He said the jawan had raised his complaint at the height of protests over One Rank One Pension last year.Back in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Jeet Singh's mother supported his allegations. "He has no rail reservations, so he travels 20 hours standing. When he comes home, he gets sick," she said.The jawan's brother added, "sharing your problems with the Indian government is not indiscipline."