After Arresting TTV Dinakaran's Alleged Middleman Sukash Chandrasekhar, Cops Had To Hunt For Judge

52 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sukash Chandrasekhar, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran's alleged fixer, was arrested in a Delhi hotel. New Delhi: When there is an important court case, it is not unusual to see journalists go room to room, looking for the right courtroom. But on Monday afternoon, soon after Delhi police arrested TTV Dinakaran's alleged middle man Sukash Chandrasekhar from a South Delhi hotel, even policemen had to go from one courtroom to another, looking for a judge.



After the arrest, it was presumed he would be presented before the Patiala House court for his custody proceedings.



Police officers waited in the labyrinth of corridors in the central Delhi court complex which is the erstwhile palace of the Maharaja of Patiala.



Then court reporters were told that the policemen would be taking Mr Chandrasekhar to another district court, the Tis Hazari Courts, a 20-minute drive from Patiala House Courts.



The police, along with Mr Chandrasekhar, reached Tiz Hazari at around 4:40 PM and went straight to court room number 25. But the judge who sits there - Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary - was on a half-day leave.



The police then took the young man to court room 313 of Special Judge MK Nagpal. Here too, the judge was not available.



Their next stop was court room number 139 of Special Judge Hemani Malhotra. She too was not there.



The police then decided to knock at Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satish Kumar Arora's doors in room number 38. No luck.



Finally, after about half an hour, the police decided that Sukash Chandrasekhar would be taken to the home of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary.



At the end of the day, Delhi Police got eight days of Mr Chandrasekhar's custody.



