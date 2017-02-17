After Army Chief's Warning, Public Asked To Stay Away From Encounter Sites In Kashmir

Authorities on Thursday asked the public in Kashmir to stay away from the places of encounters between security forces and terrorists and decided to impose prohibitory orders in the radius of 3 km from such sites in three districts. The decision came a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat warned of tough action against those hampering counterinsurgency operations."District Administrations of Srinagar, Budgam and Shopian advised people not to move towards or assemble near the places where encounters take place between security forces and terrorists to avoid loss and injuries to precious human lives," an official spokesperson said."Prohibitory restrictions have been imposed within the radius of three kilometers from the site of any counterinsurgency operation in these districts," the spokesperson added.However, the restrictions shall not apply to the movement of ambulances, medical, paramedical staff and government employees, he said.The decision came a day after the Army Chief said the civilians who indulge in stone pelting during counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir would be treated as anti-nationals and dealt with accordingly.General Rawat's warning came in the wake of an incident in Bandipora where the soldiers faced heavy stone pelting when they were about to launch an operation against terrorists holed up in a house.Alerted by the stone pelters, the terrorists got an opportunity to hurl hand grenades and empty a few magazines of AK-rifles into the advancing troopers, leaving three jawans dead and injuring some others, including a Commanding Officer of CRPF.It has often been noticed that some locals stage protests and pelt stones on security forces whenever any operation is undertaken to take on terrorists in Kashmir.