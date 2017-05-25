After Aamir Khan's Dangal, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 To Release In China

Highlights
- Dangal performed exceptionally well in China by making over Rs 750 crore
- Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 1,500 crore-mark globally
- Baahubali 2's China release date hasn't been fixed yet
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
Lots of speculation about #Baahubali2 release in China... The update: #Baahubali2 makers have started the process of releasing in China...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017
#Baahubali2 release in China: No specific release date has been finalised yet... However, makers are looking at an earliest date possible...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017
After the love showered upon #Dangal in China, one looks forward to #Baahubali2 making a huge impression there... #IndianCinemaGoingGlobal— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017
Here's the latest box office report of Dangal (in China):
#Dangal continues win hearts win BO in China... Week 3:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017
Mon: $ 3.40 mn
Tue: $ 3.10 mn
Total: $ 120.01 million [778.25 cr]
After Dangal's fabulous performance in China, Aamir's film entered the same league as Baahubali 2 in terms of global box office digits. Aamir Khan told reports at a recent event that he's happy with the success of both the films but one shouldn't compare Baahubali 2 and Dangal. "I am really happy that Dangal is getting appreciated in China and all over the world. I don't think we should compare two films. Dangal and Baahubali 2 are good in their own space and above all both films are Indian films which are making its mark all over the world. I am very proud of Baahubali as well," Aamir told IANS.
Baahubali 2 released in April 28 in India, USA and the gulf countries. In USA too, Baahubali 2 performed superbly and became the first Indian film there to make over Rs 100 crore.
Baahubali: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.
(With IANS inputs)