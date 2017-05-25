After Aamir Khan's Dangal, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 To Release In China

Highlights Dangal performed exceptionally well in China by making over Rs 750 crore Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 1,500 crore-mark globally Baahubali 2's China release date hasn't been fixed yet

Lots of speculation about #Baahubali2 release in China... The update: #Baahubali2 makers have started the process of releasing in China... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

#Baahubali2 release in China: No specific release date has been finalised yet... However, makers are looking at an earliest date possible... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

After the love showered upon #Dangal in China, one looks forward to #Baahubali2 making a huge impression there... #IndianCinemaGoingGlobal — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

#Dangal continues win hearts win BO in China... Week 3:

Mon: $ 3.40 mn

Tue: $ 3.10 mn

Total: $ 120.01 million [778.25 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017