After Aamir Khan's Dangal, S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 To Release In China

Highlights Dangal performed exceptionally well in China by making over Rs 750 crore Baahubali 2 has crossed Rs 1,500 crore-mark globally Baahubali 2's China release date hasn't been fixed yet

Lots of speculation about #Baahubali2 release in China... The update: #Baahubali2 makers have started the process of releasing in China... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

#Baahubali2 release in China: No specific release date has been finalised yet... However, makers are looking at an earliest date possible... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

After the love showered upon #Dangal in China, one looks forward to #Baahubali2 making a huge impression there... #IndianCinemaGoingGlobal — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

#Dangal continues win hearts win BO in China... Week 3:

Mon: $ 3.40 mn

Tue: $ 3.10 mn

Total: $ 120.01 million [778.25 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2017

After the phenomenal success of Aamir Khan'sin China, the makers ofare prepping for the release of the S S Rajamouli-directed film in the country, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday. "No specific release date has been finalised yet. However, makers are looking at an earliest date possible," he tweeted.collected over Rs 750 crore in China in less than a month and Taran Adarsh said thatmay make a "huge impression" there too.has collected over Rs 1,500 crore globally and its release in China will only open new avenues of greatness for the film.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:Here's the latest box office report of(in China):After's fabulous performance in China, Aamir's film entered the same league asin terms of global box office digits. Aamir Khan told reports at a recent event that he's happy with the success of both the films but one shouldn't compare Baahubali 2 and Dangal . "I am really happy that Dangal is getting appreciated in China and all over the world. I don't think we should compare two films. Dangal and Baahubali 2 are good in their own space and above all both films are Indian films which are making its mark all over the world. I am very proud of Baahubali as well," Aamir told IANS.released in April 28 in India, USA and the gulf countries. In USA too,performed superbly and became the first Indian film there to make over Rs 100 crore.stars Prabhas, rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.(With IANS inputs)