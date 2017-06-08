After Hearty Beef Breakfast, Kerala Lawmakers Discuss Cattle Trade Rules The Kerala legislators first stopped by at the assembly canteen before heading for the debate on the new central government rule that they say infringes upon the states' rights.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The assembly canteen staff had arranged 10 kg beef for the breakfast. Thiruvananthapuram: The one-day special session of the Kerala Assembly to discuss the Centre's new cattle trade rules, began with a quick beef fry breakfast this morning. Kerala, along with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and a few northeastern states, where beef is staple, has witnessed hundreds of protests since the rule was introduced.



The Kerala legislators first stopped by at the assembly canteen before heading for the debate on the new central government rule that they say infringes upon the states' rights.



An employee of the canteen told IANS that on normal working days, when the assembly is in session, beef is usually served only after 11 am. "But today, with the session devoted to discussing the beef issue, we brought 10 kg beef early in the morning. A good number of MLAs had beef fry before heading for the assembly floor," the staff member was quoted as saying by IANS.



The CPM legislator from Devikulam, 285 km from Thiruvananthapuram, S Rajendran, was the first to be served steaming hot beef dish, the canteen attendant said.



The CPM, which leads the ruling LDF, has held



During the discussion in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution against the manner in which the Centre had floated the new rule in May.



"This new rule is a blatant violation of the rights of individuals to eat what they wish. It will hugely affect the agrarian society both Kerala and the country," Mr Vijayan said.



Mr Vijayan had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all chief ministers of the country to protest against the rule.



The Central government has said the intention of the rule was not to control people's food habits, but preventing cruelty to animals. In the backdrop of the debate, Union minister



(With inputs from IANS)



