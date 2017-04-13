After 15 Years, Nagas of Ukhrul Welcome Manipur Chief Minister With Red Carpet

Away from the mainstream media spotlight - a new chapter in Manipur's history was written on Tuesday when Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Ukhrul and was accorded a red carpet welcome by the local Naga communities. For past 15 years whenever former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh visited Ukhrul, the home to NSCN (IM) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, the locals boycotted, the entire town used to remain shut down and terrorists even tried to ambush him and fire at his chopper.But with change in regime and the Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) joining the BJP-led government in the state, the Nagas have gone 'soft' on their opposition to the Manipur Government as was the case when the Congress ruled the state.In his last visit to Ukhrul in October, Okram Ibobi Singh had gone to launch a series of development programmes. Bomb blasts rocked Ukhrul on the eve of his visit and Ibobi Singh and his team had to return to Imphal without launching the programmes.On Tuesday, N Biren Singh - a political protege-turned-foe of Ibobi Singh, was accorded a hero's welcome. Students and public almost packed the ground. The Thangkhul Naga community is seen as the strongest support base among the Naga tribes foe NSCN (IM)'s idea of Naga integration, something that has been opposed by Manipur government.For a state with a sharp ethnic divide - N Biren Singh has brought in a new political philosophy - a united Manipur, and it seems the Nagas are its greatest protagonist."My political mission is without boundary. I will try my best level to bring equal development of the hill and valley," Biren Singh said at a public event in Ukhrul.The Chief Minister, once an ace national level footballer, plans to start an international football tournament in Ukhrul.But the visit was not all rosy for the Manipur Chief Minister.The Naga groups submitted a charter of demands to Biren Singh demanding the state's government's "recognition and honour" to Naga's "legitimate right" to integration of contiguous Naga inhabited areas.The Nagas have also asked Biren Singh to support the framework agreement signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015 so as to expedite the peace process and end decades-old armed conflict between the centre and the NSCN (IM).The Naga groups of Ukhrul also demanded a rollback of creation of seven new districts and review of the cabinet decision to deploy highway protection force along the state's two supply lines.The United Naga Council, the apex body of Nagas living in Manipur, had imposed a five-month long blockade in the state after the previous government created seven new districts curving out of Naga areas. The blockade was lifted within days of the BJP led government coming to power.With a 'building bridge' visit successful now, Biren Singh's biggest challenge will be to create bonhomie between the Nagas and the other ethnic groups including arch rivals Kuki tribe.