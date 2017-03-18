AFSPA 'Not Imposed For Fun': BJP's Ram Madhav On Mehbooba Mufti's Demand

Laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) are "not imposed out of any fun" and states should create conditions where they are not needed, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Saturday disagreeing with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's pitch for the revocation of the Act from some areas of the state."It is not out of fun that such laws are in place in some states. They are there, because there is some necessity for such laws there," Mr Madhav retorted when asked about Ms Mufti's comments.Ms Mufti, whose Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in alliance with the BJP in the state, had on Wednesday last raked up the issue of revocation of the controversial AFSPA from some areas to "see the impact"."AFSPA and laws like it have not been imposed for out of any fun. When the necessity for these laws will be brought to end by those state governments, wherever they are, whether in Jammu and Kashmir or North East and situation gets changed (for better), such laws get automatically scrapped," Mr Madhav said.He asked state governments to ensure better security, law and order to ensure laws like AFSPA are not needed."State governments should contribute in creating of conducive situation where there is no need of imposing such laws," Mr Madhav said.Last week in New Delhi, Ms Mufti had pitched for the revocation of AFSPA, saying she required a "window of peace" for ensuring good governance to "shrink the space" occupied by militants. She had said that the PDP and the BJP had come together on an Agenda of Alliance which included revocation of AFSPA."We should not shy away from revocation of AFSPA. When things improve, why not?" she said adding that "When situation goes bad, we don't shy away from calling more forces."The chief minister's comments had come ahead of by-polls to two Lok Sabha seats of Srinagar and Anantnag scheduled next month.Asked whether it is a provocation by ISI and Pakistan, he said "this will come out once these two people are located and brought back safely. The whole episode as to who is behind their disappearance will come out".