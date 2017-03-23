Adityanath Minister's DIY Moment: Grabs Broom In Anger, Gets Sweeping

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 23, 2017 11:15 IST
Upendra Tiwari, a member of Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet, grabbed a broom to clean his office

Lucknow: 

Highlights

  1. BJP minister, angered by filth, sweeps office and corridor
  2. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led ministers in cleanliness pledge
  3. Yesterday, Mr Adityanath banned tobacco from government offices
A minister in Uttar Pradesh today created a viral moment when he grabbed a broom to clear his office and the corridor leading to it.

Upendra Tiwari, a member of Yogi Adityanath's new cabinet, was livid over the filth in the section of the Vidhan Sabha or state legislature  where his office is located.

As stunned officials watched, he got busy.

Yogi Adityanth, the 44-year-old Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, led his ministers in a pledge taken on Monday to clean up their neighbourhoods; they have been asked to commit 100 hours every year to the cause.

Yesterday, the Chief Minister also banned all forms of tobacco from the government headquarters after spotting gutka and paan stains on the floors and walls.
 

