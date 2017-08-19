Aditya Thackeray Seeks PM Modi's Appointment Over Delay In Mumbai University Results

Aditya Thackeray, the President of the Shiv Sena's youth wing, has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of online assessment system in the Mumbai university.The university has failed to properly implement the online assessment system, missing three deadlines to declare results for exams that were held in the month of March and April."I have asked the Honourable PM for some time to discuss this issue. I think he'll give me time but I haven't got a reply yet," Mr Thackeray said while addressing the media at his party headquarters in Mumbai.Mr Thackeray, whose party shares power with the BJP in Maharashtra, has taken on the Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh and Education Minister Vinod Tawde for not taking the necessary measures to address the issue. "We want the Cabinet Minister to resign as we had told him earlier to scrap this till a proper online system is created. We have asked the Chief Minister to appoint an administrator which is much needed. We want an enquiry without a clean chit being given before the probe," he said.The Shiv Sena is upset with Mr Tawde for ignoring its repeated warnings on the impending trouble and even ignoring his junior, Ravindra Waikar's apprehensions when it came to online assessments. Mr Waikar is from the Shiv Sena.Meanwhile, members of the Left's student wing, the Students Federation of India, held a protest at the university and shaved off their heads to draw attention to the plight students are facing because of the inordinate delay in declaring results.Students are also angry on the government for not taking action against the Vice-Chancellor who pushed through with online assessments in spite of inadequate preparations. Over 4,70,000 students are awaiting the result for 475 exams taken by them.The gross mismanagement has put students in a tight spot as no one is willing to provide a timeline on the availability of exam results.The Education Minister meanwhile has promised accountability once the results are declared. "After the results are declared the Governor will take necessary action. The Governor will act on the basis of the Acting-Vice Chancellor's observations," he said.