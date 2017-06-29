Aditi Rao Hydari Shares A Throwback Picture With 'Eternal Rockstar' Sanjay Dutt

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari delighted all her fans and followers on social media today by sharing an adorable throwback picture of herself with Bhoomi co-star Sanjay Dutt. In her post, the 30-year-old actress described Sanjay Dutt as an 'eternal rockstar.' "Look what I found! Happy times with the big friendly giant... #bfg #throwbackthursday #filmyfather #eternalrockstar #bhoomi #shootdiaries #memories," Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted. Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama which will explore the relationship between a father (Sanjay Dutt) and daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari). Sanjay Dutt will be making a comeback to the big screen with the film, which has been directed by Omung Kumar.
Highlights
- "Happy times with the big friendly giant," wrote Aditi Rao Hydari
- In Bhoomi, Aditi plays Sanjay Dutt's daughter
- Bhoomi is slated to release on September 22
See the lovely photograph shared by Aditi Rao Hydari here:
Look what I found!Happy times w/the big friendly giant #bfg#throwbackthursday#filmyfather#eternalrockstar#bhoomi#shootdiaries#memoriespic.twitter.com/3d1pmX0RQM— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 29, 2017
The shoot for Bhoomi finished in April.
The film also stars television actors Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta in key roles.
In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, Aditi Rao Hydari said that it was 'super amazing' to work with Sanjay Dutt. "Working with Sanjay Dutt has been an amazing experience; I'd say super amazing experience," IANS quoted the Wazir actress as saying.
Sanjay Dutt had injured himself while shooting an action sequence of the film in Chambal. Speaking about the incident, Aditi Rao Hydari told IANS that the Yalgaar actor is a 'real hero.'
"He was injured, but Sanjay is a real hero. When he got hurt, the next minute he was up and finishing the shoot. He was shooting an action scene. He is really amazing. He shot an entire action scene in just one take," IANS quoted Aditi as saying.
Bhoomi was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in August. However, the release date was postponed. The film is now slated to release on September 22.
(With IANS inputs)