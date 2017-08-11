Add Another Rs 50,000 Crore As Cost Of Demonetisation: P. Chidambaram

Mr P Chidambaram asked if RBI will reveal the cost of printing new notes and destroying old ones. (File)

New Delhi: Taking a potshot at the government over demonetisation, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday said another Rs 50,000 crore should be added to the cost of the note ban exercise that was undertaken last year.

"Cost of demonetisation: Add another Rs 50,000 crore revealed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," he tweeted in the wake of a RBI statement that it would pay Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government in 2016-17, less than half of the dividend transferred a year earlier.

He also asked whether the RBI would reveal the breakdown of the Rs 50,000 crore "loss/expenditure".

"Will RBI also tell us cost of destroying old notes and cost of printing new/replacement notes," Mr Chidambaram asked in another tweet.

