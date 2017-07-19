Actress Sanjjanaa's Deleted Nude Scenes From Dandupalya 2 Allegedly Pop Up Online "Dandupalya 2 is already doing well. So, there is no need for such publicity," the actress was quoted as saying

Kannada filmand its lead actress Sanjjanaa Galrani (popularly known as Sanjjanaa) became the subject of headlines Tuesday onwards after nude scenes featuring the actress were allegedly shared illegally on the Internet, states a report by Kannada Filmibeat . Ahead of the film's release last week, the scenes in question were deleted from the film in compliance with orders from the regional censor board, reports International Business Times . The scenes, which have been shared on social media, are allegedly part of a sequence in which the actress' character is physically abused by jail authorities, as reported by several Kannada news portals.According to the report in International Business Times , Sanjjanaa has told Kannada channel Public TV that an investigation is currently underway and that the film's team will comment on the matter once director Srinivasa Raju wraps promotional duties for the film: "We are figuring out who is behind the leak and will give a complete clarification once director Srinivasa Raju, who is in Hyderabad ahead of its Telugu release, returns to Bengaluru."released in Kannada on July 15 while the Telugu version is expected to hit screens later this week.In her interview to Public TV , Sanjjanaa also warned against speculation about the alleged leak being deliberate and part of promotional strategy, reports International Business Times: "is already doing well. So, there is no need for such publicity. We shot something and I am seeing something else here."has trended previously for Sanjjanaa's reported strained relationship with the film's team, states International Business Times. The actress reportedly opted out of promoting the film, claiming her co-star Pooja Gandhi was given more importance in the final cut.Pooja reprises her role as the protagonist from- the first part which released in 2012. Actors like Ravi Kale, Prakash Raj and Makrand Deshpande, who previously featured in the first part, are also part of thecast. A third instalment of the film is expected to arrive in theatres next year.