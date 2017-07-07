Actor Vikram Chatterjee, Accused In Model Sonika Chauhan's Death, Arrested Vikram Chatterjee had earlier been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving for which the maximum punishment is two years.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who is facing a culpable homicide charge for the car crash in which model-anchor Sonika Chauhan was killed in April, was arrested in Kolkata this morning. Mr Chatterjee had earlier been charged with causing death due to rash and negligent driving for which the maximum punishment is two years. Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code or culpable homicide not amounting to murder means he can be jailed for up to 10 years.There are "enough evidence" against the actor, police said. Mr Chatterjee , a TV actor, was driving Ms Chauhan home after a party around 3.30 am on April 29 when the car hit a pavement and flipped. The two were clicked in at least two clubs that night and in one photo shared by Ms Chauhan's friends, Mr Chatterjee was holding what they said was a drink.The actor has strongly denied that he was drunk when the accident took place. He reportedly admitted later to the police that he had consumed some alcohol Though it has not been established, there are reports that the car was being driven at a high speed.The case took on a political twist with opposition parties in Bengal accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party of trying to protect Mr Chatterjee, who plays the lead in a popular television show.