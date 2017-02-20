Action Against Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed 'A Logical First Step' By Pakistan, Says India

India said today that the action against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his fellow terrorists was a first logical step in getting the region rid of the twin menaces of terrorism and violent extremism. "Hafiz Saeed is an international terrorist, the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and responsible for unleashing a wave of terrorism against Pakistan's neighbours through Lashkar-e-Taiba / Jamaat-ud-Dawa and their affiliates," External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Vikas Swarup said."Effective action mandated internationally against him and his terrorist organisations and colleagues is a logical first step in bringing them to justice, and in ridding our region of the twin menaces of terrorism and violent extremism," he said.Mr Swarup was responding to a question on terrorist Hafiz Saeed being listed by Pakistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.Terrorist Hafiz Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), is currently under house arrest in Pakistan. The Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 empowers the Pakistani government to mark a person as "proscribed" and to place that person on the fourth schedule on an ex-parte basis.Any violation of provision of the fourth schedule may result in imprisonment of up to three years and fine or both.