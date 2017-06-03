Accused In Bhanwari Devi Murder Case Arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Indira Bishnoi, a co-accused in the abduction and murder of Bhanwari Devi, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas by a Rajasthan Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) team. According to police, Ms Bishnoi, sister of former Congress legislator Malkhan Singh Bishnoi, was staying at a shelter along the Narmada river. She had been evading arrest for six years in the sensational case and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. She will be handed over to the CBI today in Jodhpur."A Rajasthan police team with the help of Madhya Pradesh police arrested Indira Bishnoi from Nemawar area last night," Additional Superintendent of Police (Dewas) Anil Patidar told PTI today.Bhanwari Devi, a trained midwife and nurse, was abducted from Jodhpur's Bilara area on September 1, 2011 and murdered. Her body was handed over to another gang who burnt and dumped it in a canal. The remains of her body were found by the CBI four months later. She disappeared after a CD allegedly showing Mr Maderna in compromising position with the 36-year-old nurse was aired by some news channels.The CBI has so far filed three charge-sheets against 17 accused including former Rajasthan minister Mahipal Maderna and Malkhan Singh Bishnoi. Among the accused, 15 were in judicial custody, one was out on bail while Ms Bishnoi was absconding.Mr Maderna, who then represented the Osian assembly constituency in Jodhpur, was arrested on December 2, 2011 by the CBI along with Malkhan Singh's brother Parasram Bishnoi.