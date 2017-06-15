Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture Is Pure Gold

On Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a family photograph in which he is just a few days old and cradled in the arms of his grandmother

All India | Written by | Updated: June 15, 2017 22:23 IST
Abhishek Bachchan photographed with his family (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan delighted his fans and followers on social media with yet another wonderful picture. The 41-year-old actor, who keeps everyone updated with a throwback picture every Thursday, shared a family photograph in which he is just a few days old and cradled in the arms of his grandmother. The picture was taken on the day when he was brought home for the very first time. In the picture, we can see Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta, Jaya Bachchan, Big B's parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan and his brother Ajitabh with his family. "#throwbackthursday the day I was brought home for the 1st time from the hospital. That's a-couple-of-days-old me in my dadima's arms," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

See the lovely photograph shared by Abhishek Bachchan here:
 


On Tuesday night, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In the picture the Bachchans were all smiles.
 

Earlier this week, Big B shared a few throwback photos of Abhishek and his Allahabad home. See the pictures here.
 
 

That is Abhishek a few minutes after birth .. and then before you know it he becomes a strapping 6'3" lad .. kids I tell you ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

 
 
 


Last week, Abhishek Bachchan shared a nostalgic picture in which he was seen embracing Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen having a great time in the lawn.
 
 

#throwbackthursday

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Take a look at some more wonderful throwback pictures shared by Abhishek Bachchan.
 
 
 

#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80's ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

#flashbackfriday #3generations

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 
 

#flashbackfriday

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. He has been roped in by Nishikant Kamat for his next venture. The Paa actor is also committed to working with Ronnie Screwvala in his next directorial venture. His other upcoming films are - Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh and Prabhu Deva's Lefty.
 

