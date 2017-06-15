Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture Is Pure Gold

Highlights
See the lovely photograph shared by Abhishek Bachchan here:
On Tuesday night, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. In the picture the Bachchans were all smiles.
T 2454 - Hello Ef and all those that come here with their love and wishes .. early morning call .. so Good Night .. pic.twitter.com/RMPNgaCfK2— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2017
Earlier this week, Big B shared a few throwback photos of Abhishek and his Allahabad home. See the pictures here.
Last week, Abhishek Bachchan shared a nostalgic picture in which he was seen embracing Amitabh Bachchan. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen having a great time in the lawn.
Take a look at some more wonderful throwback pictures shared by Abhishek Bachchan.
#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80's ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016 movie Housefull 3, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Lisa Haydon. He has been roped in by Nishikant Kamat for his next venture. The Paa actor is also committed to working with Ronnie Screwvala in his next directorial venture. His other upcoming films are - Priyadarshan's Bachchan Singh and Prabhu Deva's Lefty.