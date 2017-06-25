'Aarambh Is A Huge Game Changer,' Tweets Karan Johar The first episode of television show Aarambh, based on Baahubali's Devasena, was aired on Saturday

Karthika Nair as Devasena in Aarambh (Image courtesy: StarPlus)

Aarambh is based on the story of the rise and triumphs of Devasena, the princess of the Dravidian clan against the Aryans. The show is written by K V Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali and directed by Goldie Behl. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was in charge of the Hindi version of Baahubali films, tweeted about the show and said it would be a 'game changer.' "Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL #Aarambh ...lots of love and huge success!!!" KJo wrote.

Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer @shrishtiarya@GOLDIEBEHL#Aarambh ...lots of love and huge success!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 25, 2017



Here's a teaser of Aarambh.

The beginning is near... #Aarambh launches on June 24 Sat-Sun 9pm @StarPlus. Look fwd to your feedback. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/mhGdOEdfXs — Anil Jha (@StarAnilJha) June 2, 2017



Of her role, Karthika Nair, daughter of former actress Radha earlier told news agency IANS, "When I heard the role and got to know that it has been written by K V Vijayendra Prasad sir, it was so amazing that I couldn't say no. It's rare for a lady to get such amazing role in the male-dominated industry. Also, it's just an eight-month-long project."



Meanwhile, actresses Madhu of Roja and Tanuja are also making their television debut with Aarambh. Tanuja, who stars as Hahuma, told IANS, "Aarambh is a different show as its story is unique. The basic topic that this show highlights is the matriarchal society during Dravidian clans. During that time, the ruler was the queen and everybody used to obey to her decisions. Men basically were the protectors and in the army. Women were also in the army, but they were the leaders. Today men are given more importance in the society, which should be balanced."



Aarambh also stars Joy Sen Gupta and Hannssa Singh, who will be a part of Dravidian clan. The show will be a finite series of 65 episodes.



(With IANS inputs)



