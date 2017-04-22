AAP's 'Punjab Yatra' From May 1 To Identify People's Issues

Aam Aadmi Party will start 'Punjab Yatra' to identify issues of public importance which will be raised in the next session of Punjab Assembly.Addressing the media, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, H S Phoolka, said the motive of the yatra is to reach the people at grass root level and know their problems.He said the yatra will begin from May 1 from Amritsar."The people will be asked their issues and compiled as question to be raised in Vidhan Sabha. This kind of yatra will be held before every session of the Vidhan Sabha," he said.AAP leaders Bhagwant Singh Dhillon, Amritpal Singh, Balbir Singh and Ashok Talwar will co-ordinate the yatra.Apart from the interactions during yatra, people can submit their problems through phone call, he said."Being leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, I have a greater responsibility of raising the issues of people of state. The purpose of yatra is to reach the people who have no access to their representatives and their issues are never addressed." Mr Phoolka said.Mr Phoolka was accompanied by AAP Legislators Aman Arora, Pirmal Singh Dhaula, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Jagtar Singh Hissowal and Amarjit Singh Sandhoa.AAP leaders alleged that there was no change in law and order situation despite change of guard in the state."Nothing has changed with the change of guard in state and Congress leaders are behaving worse than Akalis," they alleged.The issue of widow and old age pension was also flagged by the legislators.