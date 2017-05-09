AAP's Punjab Leader Questions Bhagwant Mann's Appointment As Punjab Chief

Gurpreet Singh Waraich, the outgoing convenor of the AAP's Punjab unit, today questioned the "urgency" of the party leadership in appointing Bhagwant Mann as the new state chief and asked under "what pressure" this decision was taken."I do not understand what was the urgency behind appointing Bhagwant Mann as the chief of the Punjab unit. Under what pressure this decision was taken," Mr Waraich asked.Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was yesterday made the chief of the Punjab unit of the AAP. This decision was taken at a meeting of the party's top leadership with leaders from Punjab at New Delhi.The meeting was chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.Appearing upset over his removal as the convenor of the Punjab unit, Mr Waraich said he would talk to the media regarding this issue.Mr Waraich was made the state convenor in September 2016, replacing Sucha Singh Chhotepur who was sacked from the post on the charge of allegedly accepting money from a party volunteer.