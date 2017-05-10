AAP's Punjab Leader Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi Resigns, Says 'Difficult To Continue'

Former convenor of AAP's Punjab unit Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi today resigned from the primary membership of the party, expressing displeasure over the process of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann's appointment as the new state unit chief.He said the entire election process of appointing the new state chief was "fake and unfair" and said the party adopted a "pick and choose policy" while inviting members for the election to the post."I'm resigning from the primary membership with a heavy heart. For Punjab, Punjabiyat whatever needs to be done, I will do that, but this party has deviated from its principles and it has become difficult for me to continue with this party," Mr Ghuggi told reporters.The resignation came two days after the party appointed Bhagwant Mann as the new state chief of AAP at a meeting held in Delhi.Mr Singh had questioned the "urgency" of the party leadership in appointing Mr Mann and had asked under "what pressure" was the decision taken.Mr Singh was made the state convenor in September 2016, replacing Sucha Singh Chhotepur who was sacked from the post on charges of allegedly accepting money from a party volunteer.