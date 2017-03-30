AAP Wants Commission To Look Into Past Governments' 'Irregularities'

The AAP and its ally Lok Insaaf Party on Wednesday demanded the Amarinder Singh government constitute an inquiry commission to probe the alleged financial and other irregularities under previous governments in the state.Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka demanded the Punjab government release a white paper on performance of governments over the past 20 years so that people can analyse them.He told reporters the inquiry commission must start its work as soon as possible without waiting for the white paper.AAP's chief whip Sukhpal Singh Khaira said Punjab is under debt of Rs 2 lakh crore due to the "corrupt practices" adopted by previous governments and "few political families".He demanded a committee be set up under the chairmanship of High Court Judge to look into the matter related to alleged sand, land, transport, cable and liquor mafia that operated during last 10 years of rule in the state.Reacting on the Speaker's denial of opportunity to Bains brothers to speak, Mr Phoolka said the government is scared of the alliance so its members are not allowed to sit together in the Assembly.Mr Phoolka, Mr Khaira, Mr Kanwar Sandhu and Simarjeet Singh Bains accused the government of allegedly disrespecting the legacy of the House and adopting "dictatorial measures".Mr Khaira said the Congress has "adopted" the Akali culture within days forming the government.