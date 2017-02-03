AAP Under Tax Scrutiny, Arvind Kejriwal Blames 'Modiji's Dirty Tricks'

After the Income Tax department's report alleging enough discrepancies in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s donation records to strip it of its political party status, Arvind Kejrwal today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "shameless dictator".
Highlights
- Income Tax department claims discrepancies in AAP donation records
- Writes to Election Commission to strip political party status
- Move motivated, comes just ahead of key polls in Punjab, Goa: Kejriwal
The tax department has claimed in a report to the Election Commission that audit reports prepared by AAP for donations amounting to about Rs 27 crore are false.
Records of donations made to the four-year-old party between 2013 and 2015 has "factual discrepancies" that do not match the money it received from donors, says the department, which has reportedly been investigating AAP's donations for over a year.
Parties prepare audit reports in consultation with their charted accountants, and submit a copy to the I-T department as per law.
Officials said AAP's Treasurer has acknowledged "certain errors" in these records in their communication with the taxman.
The Income Tax report, they say, suggests violations of tax laws that govern political donations. AAP should lose tax exemptions and should be "de-registered", tax officials have reportedly suggested, but only the powerful Election body can decide.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal blamed the tax report on "Modiji's dirty tricks". The Delhi Chief Minister also said the government is targeting his party because the BJP is headed for a defeat in the Punjab and Goa elections, where voting takes place on Saturday.
"Modiji's dirty tricks. Losing badly in Goa n Punjab, he tries to de-register the winning party 24 hrs before elections. Shameless dictator," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.
The AAP believes it has a good shot in Punjab, where it is locked in a triangular contest with the Congress and the ruling Akali Dal-BJP combine. In Goa too, Mr Kejriwal believes his party will make a good debut.