AAP To Strengthen Itself, Plans Protest For Farmers' Cause On June 10

The meeting was also attended by senior leader Kumar Vishwas, who is believed to be upset with the party leadership.

All India | | Updated: June 05, 2017 08:03 IST
71 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AAP To Strengthen Itself, Plans Protest For Farmers' Cause On June 10

Aam Aadmi party has decided to hold protests wherever farmers are suffering.

New Delhi:  The National Executive of the AAP, the second-highest decision-making body of the party, in its meeting today decided to strengthen the organisation across the country on the lines of Delhi.

The NE also decided to stage a country-wide protest to highlight farmers' plight on June 10 and demand a loan-waiver for them.

The meeting, headed by AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was also attended by senior leader Kumar Vishwas, who is believed to be upset with the party leadership.

"The party has decided...to hold protests wherever farmers are suffering. Be it Maharashtra, where they are throwing away their produce in protest, or Punjab, where 60 of them have committed suicide since Amarinder Singh has taken charge (in March) as the CM.

"We will protest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and wherever the farmers are not getting their due," Mr Singh told reporters after the NE meet.

Mr Singh said no decision was taken as to whether the party would contest the Gujarat state polls later this year.

He parried questions on allegations levelled by suspended Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been firing salvos at the party leadership.

Trending

Share this story on

71 Shares
ALSO READSaudi Arabia Cuts Ties To Qatar, Cites 'Terrorism'
AAP meetingFarmer protests

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................