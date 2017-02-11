AAP To Now Expand Its Presence In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh And Gujarat

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seemed confident about AAP's performance in Punjab and Goa.

Aam Aadmi Party is planning to contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan and also expand its presence in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, announced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Incidentally, all these states are presently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the same breath, the leader expressed confidence that Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will perform exceedingly well in Punjab and Goa where it is contesting against both the BJP and the Congress.Mr Sisodia, who is the in-charge of the party affairs in Rajasthan, said, "In Rajasthan, people are disappointed with BJP rule and they are not willing to trust the Congress. After every Assembly elections, the face changes but governance remains the same. "In such a scenario, people are looking at AAP with hope.""On March 11 when results will be out, we are confident of winning big number of seats in Punjab and in Goa too we are sure of performing well and securing good number of seats," Mr Sisodia, who was here to review the party's organisational matters, said at a press interaction.In reply to a question, Mr Sisodia said that his party will welcome all leaders, including rebels from other political parties, to its fold if they are not corrupt, and have clean characters.Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed that because of demonetisation, trade, industry and the common man have suffered heavily. "Those in possession of black money got their money exchanged from back doors, while the aam aadmi, like the farmers and the labourers, had to stand in queues to withdraw their own hard earned money," Mr Sisodia said.Mr Sisodia, claimed the AAP government in Delhi has accelerated development, reduced power tariff and improved the education sector.