AAP Hackathon For Vote Machines (EVMs) On Same Day As Election Commission

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold an EVM or Electronic Voting Machine hackathon on the same day as the Election Commission's challenge for parties to prove allegations of tampering.



Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold an EVM or Electronic Voting Machine hackathon on the same day as the Election Commission's challenge for parties to prove allegations of tampering.AAP decided to skip the Election Commission's challenge on Saturday , complaining that the rules were too restrictive.The powerful election body, which has organised the challenge to tackle allegations that the voting machines can and have been tampered with, has made it clear that it will not allow any changes to the machine's hardware. AAP has sent its lawmaker Saurabh Bharadwaj to Botswana , the south African country that had invited hackers to crack EVMs, earlier this month.