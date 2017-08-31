AAP Slams Yogi Adityanath's 'Insensitive' Comment Mocking People

The AAP's UP unit on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his statement that people in future might produce children and then leave it to the governments to take care of them.Accusing the Chief Minister of being "brash and insensitive", state Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said that he should know that every person born in the country pays taxes right from his first immunisation to the last rites"."Adityanath would well know that the people pay for security and other paraphernalia for leaders like them as well and that for this he should be thankful to the people rather than poke fun of them. In a state where children are dying for lack of oxygen, women are being kicked out of hospitals and healthcare system has collapsed, it is indeed saddening that the Chief Minister speaks such language," Mr Maheshwari told IANS.At an event in Lucknow, the Chief Minister referred to the filth scattered all around and pointed out how people left it to municipal corporation and other civic bodies to clean up the mess."There is no civic sense or responsibility to keep the city clean and at times I fear that there might be a time when people will produce children and then expect governments to look after them," he said as the gathering burst into laughter.