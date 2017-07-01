AAP Likely To Back Meira Kumar In Presidential Polls

Aam Aadmi Party has been holding parleys with the Left parties, and Trinamool Congress to arrive at a decision on the upcoming presidential polls.

All India | | Updated: July 01, 2017 19:52 IST
AAP has ruled out support to NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

New Delhi:  The Aam Aadmi Party may back Congress-led Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar in the upcoming presidential polls, party sources said. The party has ruled out support to National Democratic Alliance's pick Ram Nath Kovind.

AAP has been holding parleys with the Left parties, and the Trinamool Congress to arrive at a decision. 

"There is no question of supporting (Narendra) Modi's candidate. We may support Meira Kumar but we are yet to take a decision," said an AAP leader, on condition of anonymity.

However, the leader downplayed Congress not inviting AAP to the discussions that were held with many opposition parties before Ms Kumar's candidature was announced.

He said the AAP was "happy" to maintain a "distance" from the Congress. AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab, where Congress is in power.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP defeated Congress and ended its 15-year rule in the national capital.

As Delhi's ruling party and Punjab's principal opposition, the AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, and 85 MLAs, which translates to around 9,000 votes in the electoral college. 



