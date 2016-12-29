AAP Legislator Jarnail Singh To Take On Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal In Punjab Polls

Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the candidature of Delhi legislator and party's Punjab unit co-in charge, Jarnail Singh from Lambi constituency, a traditional Akali seat in Muktsar district. This is likely to pit him against Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.Mr Kejriwal made the announcement at a public meeting at the Kolianwali village in Lambi after a thunderous approval from supporters. He alleged that the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal as per a "tactical understanding", have been nominating "weak" candidates against each other, so that their opponents could secure easy wins."However, this time, we will not allow Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh a walkover. That is why we are fielding our strongest candidates against the three and (Bikram) Majithia to give them a taste of political dust," Mr Kejriwal added.AAP has fielded lawmaker Bhagwant Mann from the Jalalabad seat held by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and the party's legal cell head Himmat Singh Shergill from Majitha seat represented by state Revenue Minister Majithia.The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal is however yet to announce Parkash Singh Badal as the party candidate from Lambi constituency. Sukhbir Badal has announced that he will disclose his constituency once party decides all its candidates.Jarnail Singh also challenged the Badals to an open debate on what he called was a "superficial development of Punjab" that the government has been talking about."Thousands of farmers have committed suicide, youngsters are dying due to drugs...transport, liquor and cable businesses have been captured by the Badal family... is this the model of development the Badals are boasting of," Mr Singh said.AAP had sought permission to hold its rally in grain market in Muktsar which was turned down by the district administration, which the party said was misuse of authority by the ruling Akali Dal government.