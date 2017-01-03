AAP Has Not Yet Decided Its Chief Ministerial Candidate In Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the party has not yet decided its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab."The important issue right now is to liberate the common people from the clutches of Akalis", Mr Kejriwal said, adding, that he will now personally stay in Punjab and look after the elections process in the state."The common people of Punjab are going to win this time," Mr Kejriwal said.Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister has lowered the significance of constitutional institutions set up under the provisions constitution of India."(PM) Modi has lowered the significance of constitutional institutions which is unhealthy for democracy," he said.Mr Kejriwal said that the mood of the people of Punjab is predictable now and they are going to "uproot the corrupt" Akali and Congress from state."The model code of conduct will be announced in day or two then the people will come out in open in support of AAP. The Badal family is using state machinery against common people to curb their voice so there are waiting for the right time to react," Mr Kejriwal added.