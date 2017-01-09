AAP Does Not Have Money To Fight Punjab, Goa Elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that his "honest" party does not have money to fight the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab and Goa."We don't have a single penny to contest Punjab and Goa polls. Our bank account is empty," Mr Kejriwal said addressing a public meeting in Goa's Mapusa town."We are in power in Delhi for the last two years, we also could have minted money. But even two years down the line, we don't have it to fight polls," he said.Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Mr Kejriwal said the days of these parties are numbered."This time people will vote for AAP which will win 28-32 seats in Goa (out of 40)," he said."There is a clear division between AAP and other parties. AAP is an honest political party while the rest are corrupt. Even BJP, which is our strongest rival, during their internal meetings admit that AAP leaders are not corrupt," Mr Kejriwal claimed.Voting in both Goa and Punjab will take place on February 4.