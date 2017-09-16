AAP Criteria For Gujarat Ticket Hopefuls: Clean Record, Good Character

Clean track record and willingness to serve people without availing "VVIP benefits" are the main pre-conditions being prescribed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for aspirants seeking tickets for upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat.The party also made it clear that it will not give tickets to those having criminal antecedents or facing "charges related to character".The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has prepared a 13-page form to be filled by all the ticket aspirants, AAP Gujarat Election Committee president Kishor Desai said on Friday."Anybody wishing to get an AAP ticket for Gujarat polls needs to fill up the form and submit it to the party office here for scrutiny. The final list of candidates will be announced by the Central leadership."In the form, aspirants need to declare their entire history, criminal records, if any, contribution to the society, political experience and various other details," Mr Desai told reporters.He said AAP will not give ticket to those having a criminal background or facing charges of corruption or "charges related to character"."Further, all the probable candidates must sign an affidavit declaring that he will not take any VVIP benefits if elected as an MLA," the AAP leader said.Mr Desai said the party would formally kick off its poll campaign here on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with a 22-km-long road show between Naroda and the Sabarmati Ashram.Elections are due later this year.