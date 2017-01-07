AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Terms Goa, Punjab Elections As 'Dharma-Yuddha'

Addressing a rally in Goa's Benaulim, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal asked voters to "accept money" if offered by the BJP or Congress, but vote for his party. He also said the battle in Goa and Punjab was between the AAP and other parties, terming it as a "dharma-yuddha"."If Congress or BJP candidates offer money, do not refuse it. Accept it as your own money. But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate," he said.He further stated that the polls in Goa and Punjab would be 'bipolar' contest with AAP on one side and everyone else on the other."It is not a four-cornered contest. It is a bi-polar contest in Punjab and Goa. On one side, all the parties and against them is AAP. This is a dharma-yuddha," the Delhi Chief Minister said."BJP had promised to take action against corrupt Congressmen during the 2012 Goa polls. Congress too sat at home and didn't act like an opposition for five years. This is the time to spoil their friendly match," Mr Kejriwal said.The AAP chief also took on opinion polls and claimed that television channels had shown "false" surveys against his party in the past."When we formed the government in 2015, the TV channels showed we will get 18 seats, but we got 67. Yesterday, I was watching a TV channel which said we will get two seats in Goa which means we will get 28," he said.The AAP has declared former Inspector General of Prisons Elvis Gomes as their chief ministerial candidate in Goa. Mr Gomes was questioned by the Goa Anti-Corruption Bureau last month. Mr Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was trying to harass Mr Gomes by filing fake cases against them.