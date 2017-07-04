Aamir Khan's Dangal Will Keep Running (And Making Money) In China For A While Longer

Aamir Khan's Dangal may not have collected Rs 2,000 crore at the global box office but China is giving the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film another month's time to cross the coveted benchmark. Dangal's screening license has been extended for another month in China and the film will now run in theatres there till the first week of August, reports trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's representative on Monday said that Dangal fell short of a little over Rs 100 crore to become the first Indian film to make Rs 2,000 crore globally. So far, Dangal's actual worldwide collection is Rs 1,864 crore and counting.
Highlights
- Dangal released in China two months ago
- Aamir Khan's film will be screened in China till the first week of August
- So far, Dangal's actual worldwide collection is Rs 1,864 crore
. @aamir_khan 's #Dangal theaterical screening license in #China is extended for the 2nd time.. Will run till Aug 1st week..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 4, 2017
But things may change for Dangal in the upcoming month. The film released in China as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad) on May 5 and has been running successfully ever since. Dangal may not have made the Rs 2,000 crore record yet but its success story in China has stunned many film critics and trade analysts. Forbes named Dangal the fifth highest earning non-Hollywood film in the world.
"We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward for the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience," Aamir's spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
Dangal is based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir), who coached his daughters Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra) in the sport of wrestling.