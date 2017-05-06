Aamir Khan's Dangal Scores Big Box Office Numbers On Opening Day In China

Aamir Khan's Dangal, which opened to a record number of screens in China on Friday, has made over whopping Rs 15 crores, reported Box Office India . "Dangal has scored big in China on day one with collections set to be around $2.5 million on day one," read the Box Office India report. The report also points out that Aamir Khan's 2014 film PK had scored an opening day collection, which measures exactly the half of Dangal's, when it released. However, it must be taken into account that Dangal released across an impressive number of 9,000 screens on Friday, as reported by news agency IANS. Last year, PK was shown in 4,000 screens in China and made over Rs 100 crore.
Dangal's release in China is dated at a time when Baahubali: The Conclusion is roaring at the box office, raking in as much as Rs 534 crores in India, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Baahubali also made headlines for opening across 8,000 screens in India - which is a thousand theatres less than that of Dangal in China. Box office predictions are looking forward to handsome numbers for Dangal in China, where the 52-year-old-actor already enjoys huge fan following.
Ahead of Dangal's release, Amrita Pandey, Vice President of Dangal's co-producer Disney India, was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, "Dangal will release in China in 9,000 screens - which is the widest ever release for an Indian film in any territory. We are very excited to release Dangal in China. The film is very special and with a story which has the potential to travel the world and transcend geographies." China currently has 40,000 screens while India's screen count stands at 8,500.
Aamir Khan promoted Dangal in China last month along with director Nitesh Tiwari. Dangal also opened the Beijing Film Festival this year and released as Shuai Jiao Baba, which translates in English as 'Let's Wrestle, Dad.' Dangal is based on the real-life story of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to be wrestling champions.
Aamir Khan played the protagonist while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were cast as the Phogat sisters. TV star Sakshi Tanwar featured as their mother. Meanwhile in India, Baahubali: The Conclusion is on its way to topple Dangal's lifetime collections.