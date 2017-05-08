Aam Aadmi Party Leader Gurpartap Singh Khushalpur Fired At In Punjab

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader escaped unhurt after unidentified men fired at him outside his residence late on Sunday, police said.The incident took place in Khushalpur village in Punjab's Batala police district when AAP leader Gurpartap Singh Khushalpur came out of his car outside the gate of his residence.The gunmen fired five shots at the AAP leader but he ducked near his car and escaped unhurt. Two bullets hit his car.Senior police officers, AAP leaders and activists rushed to the spot following the incident.Police officials said on Monday that a case of attempt to murder was registered against two unidentified persons.The police beefed up security of the area."We are checking CCTV footage from the leader's house and investigations are on," Batala district police chief Deepak Hilori said.Kushalpur had contested from Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat in the Punjab assembly polls.