Aam Aadmi Party Kicks Off Nationwide Farmers Outreach From Bhopal

The AAP on Saturday kicked off its nationwide farmers' outreach programme from here with Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai asking the cultivators to take on the centre which is trying to quell their voice.AAP will be holding meetings with farmers in different states in the coming months."The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched the first phase of its nation-wide farmers movement from here under which we are going to hold meetings with farmers," Rai told a gathering here."Such meets are going to be organised in other states including Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana," he added.The second phase will start with holding farmers rallies in 20 states from September 11. These yatras will reach villages with a call for "Delhi Chalo", he added.Under the third phase, sit-ins will be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 2 (the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi), Mr Rai said."Farmers across the country will reach Ramleela ground in Delhi and take out a rally on November 26 that happens to be the fifth foundation day of AAP," he said.He said AAP has taken up the farmers cause whose voice is being muzzled by the state and central governments and the police firing in which five farmers were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on June 6 is a testimony to it."The whole country is concerned over the plight of the farmers," the Delhi Minister said."We put the farmers first given that they are our bread providers. We are going to fight for the farmers come what may," he added.Mr Rai alleged that the BJP government in centre was trying to destabilise AAP government in Delhi."They are trying their best to destablise and oust AAP government in Delhi since last two-and-half years. They won't succeed in their design and we are standing on a rock solid foundation," he added.Highlighting the people friendly decisions taken by the AAP government in Delhi, Mr Rai said, the Kejriwal government has taken 440 decisions in public interest that has checked corruption to a great extent."We are growing stronger day by day. We won 22 assembly seats in Punjab where we first contested the election," he added.Mr Rai said they pushed BJP to a third place in Punjab."If Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were held with ballot papers next year, AAP will sweep the polls and BJP candidates are bound to lose their deposit," he claimed.According to MP AAP media in charge Dushyant Dangi, his party's demands include loan waiver to the farmers, implementation of Swaminathan committee report (for farmers' welfare) and a profitable price to farmers for their produce.