Aadhaar number is now mandatory for both exisisting and new bank accounts (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Centre has made it mandatory for all existing bank account holders to provide their Aadhaar numbers to their banks by December 31, 2017. If they fail, the account will no longer be operational, says a notification from the revenue department. Providing Aadhaar has also been made mandatory for anyone opening a bank account. The biometric identity numbers are issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The notification issued amends the Prevention of Money- laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.