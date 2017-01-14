A Snow-Capped Winter Destination Still Unexplored Near China Border

For those looking for a snowy holiday this winter, Myodia in Arunachal Pradesh might not be the first name that comes to mind. 600 kilometres from Guwahati, and very close to the Sino-Indian border in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh, this mystic town is still mostly undiscovered - and has just got the first snowfall of the year.Myodia is one of India's remotest holiday spots and certainly one of its highest at 2655 metres above sea level. That makes it higher than popular tourist destinations like Shimla, Nainital and Darjeeling. People of the northeast know Myodia well. Now, tourists from distant parts are discovering it too."This is such an awesome place, such lovely snowing. We came to Assam for a short trip and came to know about this place, this is beautiful," said a female tourist who came all the way from Hyderabad.Even local tourists say that they have never seen snow. "This is the first time so we are very happy," said a tourist.But infrastructure could be better. A bad road, a creaky bed or a leaky bath are small price to pay for the view of the mountains of the Upper Dibang district.Mayodia is also full of stories - the most mythical, the girl called Maya who vanished in the snow and gave this place its name.