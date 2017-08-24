A Selfie On Election Day Is 20 Votes In The Kitty, Says Manohar Parrikar

All India | | Updated: August 24, 2017 03:34 IST
A Selfie On Election Day Is 20 Votes In The Kitty, Says Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar, seen here with Tarun Vijay, seems to be fond of election day selfies

Panaji:  Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday propounded a new genre of electoral mathematics, claiming that one selfie taken on polling day translates into as many as 20 votes in the kitty.

Mr Parrikar, who contested the by-polls to the Panaji assembly constituency on Wednesday, told reporters at the state BJP headquarters that he had posed for as many as 400 selfies on polling day, which, he said, was an indication of how pumped up the BJP voters were.

"I must have taken around 400 selfies today. There was one voter who came only because he wanted to take a a selfie with me. I will say that one selfie is (equal to) 20 votes," he said.

"They (voters) were happy to vote for the individual and party. You can see it from the number of selfies I took," Mr Parrikar said, adding the opposition had managed to generate no traction among the voters.

Even at 70 per cent, the Panaji by-poll saw a significant dip in voting as compared to the February assembly elections. The four-time Chief Minister however said that it was his presence in the fray that had managed to generate voter interest.

